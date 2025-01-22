Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.10 and its 200 day moving average is $158.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,095.52. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

