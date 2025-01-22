Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,904 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Overbrook Management Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 83,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a PE ratio of 110.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.