HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and traded as low as $12.01. HarborOne Bancorp shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 139,804 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HONE. StockNews.com raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HONE

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $531.68 million, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.37 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.68%. Research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 65.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.