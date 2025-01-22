HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, Zacks reports. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

