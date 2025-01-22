Head-To-Head Review: Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) vs. Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Summit Industrial Income REIT and Healthcare Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Healthcare Realty Trust 2 5 0 0 1.71

Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $17.14, indicating a potential upside of 1.41%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out -78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Healthcare Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Realty Trust -45.63% -9.42% -4.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Healthcare Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50 Healthcare Realty Trust $1.34 billion 4.46 -$278.26 million ($1.58) -10.70

Summit Industrial Income REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthcare Realty Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Industrial Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

