Hilltop (HTH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $104,000.00 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $411.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hilltop Trading Up 0.2 %

HTH opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Hilltop

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.72%.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,968. This represents a 21.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,006,051.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,362.28. The trade was a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

