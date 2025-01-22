Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Down 16.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) traded down 16.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.37). 9,514,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 2,655,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.82).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.82) to GBX 320 ($3.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £994.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,868.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.64.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

