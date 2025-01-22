Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.68 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.63). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.65), with a volume of 155,083 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.05) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £169.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,360.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

