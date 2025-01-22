Howard Capital Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up about 2.5% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $36,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 402,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,434,000 after acquiring an additional 162,567 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.18.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $275.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.20 and its 200 day moving average is $259.15. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $219.73 and a 1 year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

