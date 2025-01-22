H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.10 and last traded at C$9.15, with a volume of 273356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.18.
Several brokerages have recently commented on HR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th.
In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Robyn Kestenberg acquired 3,716 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,966.07. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
