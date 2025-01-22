H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.10 and last traded at C$9.15, with a volume of 273356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HR.UN

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.98.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Robyn Kestenberg acquired 3,716 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,966.07. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.