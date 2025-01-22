InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Trading Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.08. 9,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 12,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Company Profile

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

