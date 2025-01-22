Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Inhibrx Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INBX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. 2,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,572. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Insider Activity at Inhibrx

In other news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem bought 69,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $991,631.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,093 shares in the company, valued at $727,053.39. The trade was a -374.80 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

About Inhibrx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inhibrx stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INBX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Inhibrx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.