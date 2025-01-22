Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
Inhibrx Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ INBX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. 2,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,572. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.
Insider Activity at Inhibrx
In other news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem bought 69,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $991,631.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,093 shares in the company, valued at $727,053.39. The trade was a -374.80 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
