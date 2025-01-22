Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases 41 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott bought 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £148.42 ($182.99).

On Monday, December 23rd, Alexander Scott bought 43 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £150.07 ($185.02).

On Thursday, November 21st, Alexander Scott acquired 40 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($185.92).

IntegraFin stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 357 ($4.40). The company had a trading volume of 395,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 366.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 368.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,231.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 263.40 ($3.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 414 ($5.10).

IntegraFin last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 16.30 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IntegraFin had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,250.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital raised IntegraFin to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

