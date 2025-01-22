Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 31,136 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 31,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $3,739,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at $30,369,566.90. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
NET traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $119.81. 2,699,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,995. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $121.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of -460.81 and a beta of 1.10.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
