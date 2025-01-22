Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Director Sells 2,326 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Director Glendon E. French III sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $15,188.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,984,801.44. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LUNG stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 100,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.70. The company's fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $244.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.66. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 53.88% and a negative net margin of 72.01%. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company's stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

