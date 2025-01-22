Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells 28,246 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,273,894.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,632.10. This trade represents a 32.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vital Farms Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $48.41.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.27 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VITL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Vital Farms by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 27,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.