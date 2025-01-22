Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,761.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Intel by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 815,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 310,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

