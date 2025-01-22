Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Financial Review

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.43%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial Services $6.22 billion 0.53 $286.85 million $2.55 11.37 Summit State Bank $65.44 million N/A $10.82 million $0.72 10.32

Intercorp Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Summit State Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercorp Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit State Bank pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial Services 18.00% 10.67% 1.18% Summit State Bank 7.83% N/A N/A

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats Summit State Bank on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services. It engages in the development, management, operation, and processing of credit and debit cards; facilitation of payments and services through commercial stores; and installation and maintenance of infrastructure for transactions through electronic commerce modality and networks of payment methods processors. The company was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp Perú Ltd.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank engages in providing an array of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates, and individual consumers. It specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending, checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

