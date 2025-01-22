Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Decreased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 68,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,768,000 after acquiring an additional 483,621 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 625,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,487,000 after buying an additional 312,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after buying an additional 268,060 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after buying an additional 238,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after acquiring an additional 221,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $609.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $170.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $644.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.37. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $557.29 and a 52 week high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,457.60. This trade represents a 67.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.