Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) & Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Critical Review

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadre and Intuitive Surgical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $482.53 million 3.28 $38.64 million $0.83 47.01 Intuitive Surgical $7.12 billion 30.20 $1.80 billion $6.22 97.13

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Cadre. Cadre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuitive Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

44.0% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Cadre shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cadre and Intuitive Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 6.34% 12.88% 6.06% Intuitive Surgical 28.51% 13.41% 11.83%

Volatility and Risk

Cadre has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cadre and Intuitive Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 3 0 2.75 Intuitive Surgical 1 3 15 0 2.74

Cadre currently has a consensus target price of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.87%. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus target price of $554.17, suggesting a potential downside of 8.27%. Given Cadre’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cadre is more favorable than Intuitive Surgical.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Cadre on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, the Department of Energy, Los Alamos National Laboratories, Waste Isolation Plant, and various foreign government agencies. Cadre Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. It also provides a suite of stapling, energy, and core instrumentation for its multi-port da Vinci surgical systems; progressive learning pathways to support the use of its technology; infrastructure of service and support specialists, a complement of services to its customers, including installation, repair, maintenance, 24/7 technical support, and proactive system health monitoring; and integrated digital capabilities providing connected offerings, streamlining performance for hospitals with program-enhancing insights. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, such as capital and clinical sales teams. It has a collaboration agreement with FluoGuide A/S for head & neck cancer. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

