Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.0703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

