Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Trimmed by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 6.8% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $524.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $516.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.33. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

