Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Holdings Decreased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,033 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

RSPS stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $396.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

