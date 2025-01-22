Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RPG opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

