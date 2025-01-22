Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Holdings Increased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDHQ opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $32.98.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

