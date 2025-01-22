Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Position Reduced by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $52,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.