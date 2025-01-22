Investment Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 239.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $135.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.36. The company has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.