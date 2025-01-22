Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,927 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 121.1% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.76 and a 1 year high of $67.59.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.