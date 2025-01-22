Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,412,000 after acquiring an additional 746,840 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 768,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,763,000 after purchasing an additional 711,497 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17,047.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 291,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

