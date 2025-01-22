Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.