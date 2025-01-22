Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

