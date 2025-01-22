Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,104 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,170,000 after buying an additional 5,652,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,066 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,800 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,675,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

