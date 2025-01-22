iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,891 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
