iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,891 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.