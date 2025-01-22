iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

