iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 797,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,474,380 shares.The stock last traded at $67.93 and had previously closed at $67.91.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

