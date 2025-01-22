iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 797,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,474,380 shares.The stock last traded at $67.93 and had previously closed at $67.91.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
