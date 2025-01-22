iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,017,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,931,000 after acquiring an additional 54,693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $605.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $598.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.56. The stock has a market cap of $522.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $485.12 and a one year high of $612.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

