iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,736,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,498,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $605.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $598.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $485.12 and a 52-week high of $612.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.