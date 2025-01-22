iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 210.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after acquiring an additional 76,917 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 840,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,936,000 after purchasing an additional 84,236 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 678,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,502,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10,090.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 599,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,018,000 after purchasing an additional 593,144 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $144.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.27. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.80 and a 1-year high of $145.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

