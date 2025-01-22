iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Farrell Financial LLC

Farrell Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Farrell Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Exchange Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 40,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 276,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

