iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $579,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,284,000 after buying an additional 54,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average is $98.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

