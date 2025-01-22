iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 117,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 65,917 shares.The stock last traded at $42.55 and had previously closed at $42.63.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 70.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

