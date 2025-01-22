iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 8,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

