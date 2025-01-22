iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 1618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWG. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

