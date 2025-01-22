iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 3905108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

