iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $213.32 and last traded at $220.73, with a volume of 1275471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.73.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,969,000 after acquiring an additional 463,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,961,000 after purchasing an additional 248,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 234,524 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,952,000 after purchasing an additional 129,521 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,735,000 after buying an additional 73,442 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

