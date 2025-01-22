iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lowered by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 121,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

