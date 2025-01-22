iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,348,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $229.79 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.06 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

