iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Position Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,780 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $92,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,279,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after buying an additional 210,399 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,891,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 331,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 114,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 90,154 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:SMMD opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

