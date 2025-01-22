iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.29 and last traded at $150.24, with a volume of 24441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.75.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,010,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,968,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 220,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,979,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

