iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Wall Street Financial Group Inc.

Wall Street Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 5.9% of Wall Street Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wall Street Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $232.45 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $192.87 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

